Nacho Fernandez considering his future at Real Madrid

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez is considering his next move at the club due to a lack of first team action.

The Spanish international has slipped down the Los Blancos pecking order following the arrival of German star Antonio Rudiger in Madrid.

Nacho has established cult status amongst the Real Madrid fans, with 2022/23 his 13th season in the first team, after rising through the club’s youth ranks.

Whilst arguably never being first choice throughout his career, the 32-year-old has been a superb deputy for over a decade, with a key role in their Champions League successes in particular.

However, with his current deal set to expire in 2024, he is potentially open to a new challenge, after racking up just 130 minutes in La Liga under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

As per reports from Cadena SER, via Diario AS, Nacho is waiting until after the World Cup to make a decision on his future in Spanish capital.