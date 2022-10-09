Luis Enrique drops Erling Haaland joke following Euro 2024 draw

Spain boss Luis Enrique had a quickfire response when asked about the prospect of facing Erling Haaland in Euro 2024 qualifying.

La Roja learnt their Euro 2024 qualification fate during the draw in Frankfurt earlier today.

Enrique’s charges have been drawn in Group A, alongside Scotland, Haaland’s Norway, Georgia and Cyprus, as they aim to reach the tournament in Germany.

The sensation after the draw was positive for Enrique, as Spain avoided a possible pairing with either defending European champions Italy, or England.

The road to Germany starts now! 🇩🇪🏆 What's your first reaction to the draw?#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/QAQzVMEhcN — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) October 9, 2022

However, the challenge of facing Manchester City superstar Haaland adds a unique angle to Spain’s road to the competition, and Enrique was in light hearted mood over their meeting.

“Maybe he’s not called up, doesn’t play, or is suspended, I hope not injured”, he quipped to reporters from Marca.

“No, joking aside. It will be a pleasure to play against Haaland, as it is against any player of that level.

“He is playing for what is probably the best team in the world and the best coach.

“He could be their ‘missing piece’ and his numbers so far are very nice.”

In terms of the group, it will be Spain’s first meeting with Scotland since their two wins over them in Euro 2012 qualifying, with David Villa on target in Alicante and Glasgow.

Spain picked up four points from two Euro 2020 qualifiers against a Haaland-less Norway and six points against Georgia in 2022 World Cup qualification.