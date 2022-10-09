Kaka reveals Neymar wanted Barcelona return in 2020

Former Real Madrid star Kaka has opened up on Neymar’s failed move back to Barcelona in 2020.

Neymar told the Paris Saint-Germain of his desire to return to Catalonia after joining the Ligue 1 giants in a world record transfer deal in 2017.

However, despite pressure from the player and his representatives, no deal materialised and the Brazilian international extended his contract to remain in Paris.

Neymar’s fractured relationship with the club has continued since, with a series of contract renewals triggered by the 30-year-old, despite his previous intention to leave.

His former Brazil teammate Kaka has spoken about how the deal broke down as Neymar’s refocus at PSG has revived his career in recent months.

“We’re close friends. I spoke a lot with Neymar and of course he had a bad time at PSG the year he wanted to return to Barcelona”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“Today he’s happy. He thinks about the long-term project at PSG.

“Year after year the team gets stronger, they’re building more cohesion to win something really important like the Champions League, and he’s happy in Paris and at PSG.”

Neymar has started the 2022/23 campaign strongly, following the arrival of new head coach Christophe Galtier, with an impressive record of nine goals and eight assists in domestic and European action.