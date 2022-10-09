Iker Casillas claims he was hacked following controversial social media post

Former Real Madrid and Spain captain Iker Casillas has claimed he was hacked following a social media post stating he is gay.

Casillas’ Twitter account caused a storm on Sunday with the ex goal keeper appearing to confirm his decision to publicly come out.

The post was initially met with a positive response – as the most high profile footballer to reveal themselves as homosexual – based on Casillas’ profile within the game.

Cuenta hackeada. Por suerte todo en orden. Disculpas a todos mis followers. Y por supuesto, más disculpas a la comunidad LGTB. 🙏 — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) October 9, 2022

However, following Casillas’ decision to delete the Tweet, with former teammate Carles Puyol responding with an ill judged attempt at support, speculation opened up over its truth.

Me he equivocado. Perdón por una broma torpe sin ninguna mala intención y absolutamente fuera de lugar. Entiendo que puede haber herido sensibilidades. Todo mi respeto y apoyo a la comunidad LGTBIQA+ — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) October 9, 2022

After hours of social media silence, Casillas eventually posted a reply, updating his followers over a reported hack, which has been met with widespread scepticism.

Both Casillas and Puyol have faced a backlash over their respective posts, with an apparent disregard over the seriousness of the messages, and they are expected to comment further in due course.