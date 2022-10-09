Elche to play Real Mallorca with caretaker manager as owner takes time over decision

Elche are on the hunt for a new manager still after owner Christian Bragarnik decided time was up for Francisco last Monday, following a 2-1 defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

The decision was seen coming from some way down the road, as Francisco had managed just one point from seven games, with the worst defence in the league and the second worst attack in La Liga. Argentine agent Bragarnik also has a history of being somewhat trigger-happy.

The upshot of that is that the manager of Elche Ilicitano, the B side at Elche, Alberto Gallego, will take charge of the team for their home fixture against Real Mallorca on Monday night. As per Diario AS, he has been in charge of training until now.

Cadena SER say that Bragarnik flew to Spain late in the week in order to make a decision on the new coach. A number of candidates have been linked, including some familiar faces in Spanish management like Javi Calleja, Jose Bordalas, Paco Lopez and Vicente Moreno, all of whom have managed on Spain’s East Coast in recent years. Former Racing manager Sebastian Beccacece from Bragarnik’s native Argentina has also been mentioned for the position.