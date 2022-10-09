Dani Carvajal laughs off Getafe penalty appeals in Real Madrid victory

Real Madrid secured a 1-0 victory over Getafe on Saturday night and although they dominated the game, there was an element of discomfort that comes with such a narrow lead into the final moments.

Madridistas may well have had their hearts in their mouths as Djene Dakonam went down under a challenge from Dani Carvajal in the box in stoppage time. Play was waved onwards by referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz though.

Speaking to Movistar+ after the match, Carvajal laughed off any suggestion that it should have been a penalty, as did Djene according to him.

“He was looking for the slightest contact… After that he laughed! It’s normal, it is the last minute and he has to use his weapons. But the referee had a good view of it.”

Diario AS carried his comments and Carvajal, like Carlo Ancelotti, celebrated the fact that Real Madrid managed their first clean sheet of the La Liga season. Carvajal said it carried extra weight to their victory.

“When you win by a minimal amount and without conceding, it has more value. We were good defensively, conceding very little to a team that goes for second balls a lot. Ancelotti had asked us to take advantage of the superiority out wide, because they play with five… and then after, not to lose our structure at the back.”

“They look to attract you in because they play with two strikers, but we did not give them any space.”

Los Blancos face Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday night in Warsaw before they welcome Barcelona to the Santiago Bernabeu. Ancelotti will be hoping to have both Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois back for next weekend’s El Clasico.