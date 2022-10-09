Barcelona members approve budgets and economic levers

Barcelona have passed their budget by member’s vote for the current season.

The General Assembly was attended by under 1000 accredited members and lasted over four hours between various explanations and speeches, as well as the chance for members to consult the board ahead of the votes.

President Joan Laporta gave a pitch for the Superleague project as he tries to gather club support, while also announcing the release of a Catalan version of Spotify this month, their new main sponsor as of this year.

There were two votes taking place, one to approve the sale of various assets during the summer, which Marca covered with a livestream. That passed with 591 votes in favour, 38 against and 18 abstained.

The other approved the budget for the current season and the closing of accounts for the previous financial year. Last season’s budget was approved with 548 votes in favour, 43 against and 24 abstained. This season’s budget was approved with 478 votes in favour, 35 votes against and 15 abstentions.

The total net profit forecast for the coming season is of €274m, although much of that is due to the sale of assets for the next 25 years. The record €1.255bn income gives them that profit, while their expenses sit at €1.065b, as per Sport. The difference between those two figures is €190m, but does not take into account taxes and financing.

From last season, Barcelona recorded a net profit of €98m, although that too is a result of economic levers in order to help the club register their players in La Liga. The income for last season was €1.017b and the outgoings were €856m. It means that without the levers, Barcelona would have made losses last year and are forecast to this season.