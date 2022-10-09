Barcelona influence major Spotify development

Barcelona are held their General Assembly on Sunday morning, with the chief topics on the table being the two financial approvals.

The current board are looking for fans to approve the sale of assets that were made during the summer, in order to improve the playing squad at Camp Nou. Secondly, members will vote on the budget for the coming season.

President Joan Laporta also used the opportunity to further his arguments for the the Superleague, arguing that the only way for football to address the issue of state-run clubs is to bring about the Superleague.

He also made a major announcement in terms of global influence, with regard to their new main sponsor, Spotify.

“Spotify have had an enormous sensitivity to our club, to our language and I am pleased to announce, today, that in the month of October, Spotify will release their app and their website in Catalan.”

“It was a commitment that we had with Spotify and we are very grateful to them.”

This represents something of shift in policy to previous President Josep Maria Bartomeu, who gave less attention to the Catalan side of Barcelona’s identity.

It also shows the major effect that Barcelona can have on a global brand like Spotify. For the Catalan language, it represents a big step towards recognition on the world stage.