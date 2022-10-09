Atletico Madrid linked with rising Argentinian defensive star

Atletico Madrid are rumoured to be planning a summer squad overhaul in 2023 as Diego Simeone looks to build for the future.

With the average age beginning to rise again within Simeone’s options, the Argentinian coach is already looking for fresh faces to bolster his defence.

Los Rojiblancos are rumoured to be tracking Borussia Dortmund’s highly rated teenage star Vasco Walz, who can play in defence or midfield, with Simeone is ready to battle clubs from across Europe for the 17-year-old.

Alongside their interest in Walz, reports from Marca claim, Simeone is ready to raid Velez Sarsfield for Valentin Gomez, after receiving rave reviews on the centre back.

The Argentina U20 international has forced his way into the Velez senior squad in 2022 and has produced some eye catching performances in the Copa Libertadores.

His current Velez deal runs until 2024 and Atletico could make an opening offer of around €4m next year.

