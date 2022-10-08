Watch: Gennaro Gattuso explodes at his own player after sending off

Valencia managed their first away win of the season on Friday night against Osasuna, but that doesn’t mean that manager Gennaro Gattuso was happy with everything that went on.

Valencia were 2-0 up going into the final stages of the match at El Sadar, but after a flashpoint on the pitch, the Valencia bench were on their feet to protest to the referee.

One of those was Mouctar Diakhaby, who had been taken off by that point. He was on a yellow card from his time on the pitch, when the fourth official alerted the referee to some of Diakhaby’s comments, resulting in a second yellow and a sending off. Gattuso was not best pleased with his central defender, who will now miss Valencia’s next match against Elche.

Imagine being an esky when Gennaro Gattuso's winding up 🤬 Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby sees red on the sidelines. Gattuso let him know he wasn't happy.#LaLiga #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/KnaumUynOx — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) October 8, 2022

After the match, Gattuso gave a stony response to Marca when asked about the incident.

“I think that at that moment we were lacking a player that is on the bench and has to respect the decision of the referee. And seeing a red card on the bench is something we should avoid.”

Gattuso on the whole will be pleased with his side, who have moved up to fifth place at least temporarily.