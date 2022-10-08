Real Madrid secure tight 1-0 win at Getafe

Real Madrid bounced back to winning ways in La Liga action as they secured a narrow 1-0 derby win away at Getafe.

Los Blancos made the short trip across the Spanish capital looking to secure a victory at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side dropped their first points of the campaign in a 1-1 domestic draw at home to Osasuna last weekend but they remain unbeaten in all competitions so far in 2022/23.

Eder Militao’s early header proved to be the eventual match winner as he nodded home Luka Modric’s near post corner.

The visitors pushed hard for a second goal either side of the restart, with Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior seeing his penalty appeal overturned, and Rodrygo Goes’ goal ruled out for a VAR offside.

Fede Valverde’s ambitious effort almost squirmed through to clinch the win, but in the end, the visitors edged over the line to all three points.

Why not try if you're in Fede Valverde's form… 😏 pic.twitter.com/nzFHX0YTvw — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) October 8, 2022

