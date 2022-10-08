Real Betis lose star forward Nabil Fekir to injury once more

Real Betis do not have the deepest squad in La Liga and the injuries to his key forwards will be a concern for Manuel Pellegrini.

Already deprived of Juanmi until 2023, Nabil Fekir is set to miss much of what remains of the first part of the season before the World Cup. The French forward was injured against Real Madrid at the start of September and only returned to action last weekend against Celta Vigo, where he played 45 minutes.

He started against Roma on Thursday night and did so well, hitting the post in the opening stages at the Stadio Olimpico. However after just 21 minutes, he was forced to limp off again.

Following the match, Pellegrini told Diario AS that he was unsure whether it was the same injury, but that he did have a thigh injury in the same leg. “He will definitely be out for a weeks,” admitted the Chilean.

It likely means that Fekir would only be able to come back at the start of November, missing most of Betis’ games until then. During that time Los Verdiblancos face Roma and Real Sociedad, but he could be fit for El Gran Derbi against Sevilla on the 6th of November. It is also a blow to Fekir’s chances of making the French World Cup squad, with no opportunity to demonstrate his form to Didier Deschamps before the tournament.