Predicted XIs: Karim Benzema to miss Real Madrid trip to Getafe

Real Madrid returned to form in their 2-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, even if the scoreline did not reflect their dominance. On Saturday night they travel across Madrid to face Getafe, but will do so without key forward Karim Benzema.

Diario AS expect him to miss the match after the French forward missed training on Friday. Carlo Ancelotti had told the press that Benzema still had a chance to play though, as it was merely a muscle overload.

Rodrygo Goes is expected to deputise up front, while Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez are also in their predicted line-up after recovering from their injuries and returning to the squad on Wednesday.

Andriy Lunin will continue in goal with Thibaut Courtois still struggling with a sciatica issue. He will be looking for Real Madrid’s first domestic clean sheet of the season and if they manage that, Los Blancos will return to the top of the table this evening.

Getafe are expected to go with five at the back according to Mundo Deportivo, who believe that former Real Madrid forward Borja Mayoral will partner Enes Unal up front. Los Azulones have some crucial absences with Portu, Mauro Arambarri and Nemanja Maksimovic all injured.