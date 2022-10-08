Luis Suarez linked with MLS move after World Cup in Qatar

Luis Suarez is clearly focused on arriving at what will likely be his final World Cup in the best shape possible.

The Uruguayan was out of contract this summer after two seasons with Atletico Madrid and decided to return to his first club in Uruguay, Nacional. Suarez only signed a short-term contract expiring at the end of the Uruguayan league season, which finishes in November.

According to RAC1, as quoted by Sport, Suarez will join LA Galaxy after the tournament in Qatar. It will see him join former teammate Riqui Puig in Major League Soccer, where the Catalan midfielder has been performing well since his arrival from Barcelona.

It had been rumoured that Suarez was keen to stay in European football before he joined Nacional, but he has since confirmed that his career in Europe is now over. Few strikers have made quite such an impact in the modern era.