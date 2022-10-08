Luis Rubiales confirms venue of 2030 World Cup final if Spain win tournament

Spain and Portugal confirmed during the week that Ukraine would be joining their bid to host the World Cup in 2030 and it appears Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales has made further plans for the tournament.

The RFEF chief was speaking to Carrusel Deportivo, in an interview carried by Diario AS, when presenter Manu Carreno asked Rubiales where the World Cup final would be held.

“I am convinced that Bernabeu could be the place for the first game and for the final. Probably, yes.”

Whether the issue has been discussed between the three countries is unclear. It seems likely that the Bernabeu, which is currently being renovated, would likely be that venue.

The chief competition for the final, would be a newly-renovated Camp Nou, the stadium with the highest capacity in Spain, or perhaps the Civitas Metropolitano, which was finished in 2017. Renovations have also begun on Camp Nou and will likely be finished in 2025 0r 2026.

Should Portugal put forward a stadium, the Estadio da Luz has the highest capacity at 65,000.