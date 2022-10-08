Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reveals first idol was Real Madrid icon

Perhaps no player has made as many waves in European football this season as Napoli’s Kvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian winger was a relative unknown, having moved back back to Georgia from Rubin Kazan due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since moving to Napoli this summer though, he has been a revelation for his mazy dribbling and incision from the left.

Recently Carlo Ancelotti admitted that the club were following him when the Italian was managing at Napoli, also referring to Kvaratskhelia as a special player.

Football Italia report his response to those comments.

“It was a great emotion, he made me happy and I thank him from the bottom of my heart.”

He also admitted that his tow main idols come from Real Madrid. One is a fairly natural choice for those growing up in the 21st century, but the other is something more of a cult hero.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is my idol, even if my first one was Real Madrid’s Guti. When I played in the streets of Tbilisi with my friends, I wore a white shirt, writing his name on the back.”

Even though it may be something of a disservice to call a Real Madrid player a cult hero, Guti’s impact was more for his style than his success. Certainly it made an impression on Kvaratskhelia and the more players with the inventiveness of Guti, the better.