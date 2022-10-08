Jude Bellingham preference emerges as Liverpool and Real Madrid battle intensifies

Real Madrid tend to operate on the basis of signing one ‘Galactico’ a summer in recent years and they have already set their sights on their next target for 2023.

With Luka Modric aging, the 37-year-old’s ability to power through the heavy schedule will be pushed even closer to the limit following the World Cup in November.

Los Blancos have earmarked English star Jude Bellingham as their long-term option to replace him. In fine form and captaining Borussia Dortmund currently, Bellingham was the best player on the pitch as the German side dismantled Sevilla on Wednesday night.

Reports say that the German side will only let him depart if a club reaches their €150m asking price. Alongside Real Madrid, Liverpool stand out as the favourites for his signature.

As carried by Diario AS, Cadena SER have revealed that currently Bellingham is leaning towards Liverpool more than Madrid.

The paper goes on to say that Dortmund have a good relationship with Real Madrid, which may help their cause. Equally, it’s worth pointing out that Jurgen Klopp’s Dortmund connections ensure that Liverpool are also likely on good terms.