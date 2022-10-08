Jorge Sampaoli kicks off Sevilla return with Athletic Club draw

New Sevilla head coach Jorge Sampaoli began his second stint in charge at the club with a 1-1 draw at home to Athletic Club.

Sampaoli was instantly reappointed as Sevilla boss in midweek following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui.

The Argentinian still has genuine cult status in Andalucia and his return has been greeted with a wave of fan positivity.

The hosts started strongly at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as Oliver Torres arrived in cue in the box to stab them ahead inside the first five minutes.

Sevilla wasting no time under Sampaoli! 🔥 First attack, first goal, as Óliver Torres finds the back of the net to send the Sanchez Pizjuan wild ⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/Gn9K18El53 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 8, 2022

Sevilla came close to doubling their advantage before the break as Spanish international Unai Simon made two key stops.

That single goal advantage proved to be the home side’s downfall late on as Mikel Vesga smashed home a superb long range leveller.

Mikel Vesga with a rocket! 🚀 Athletic Club are level against Sevilla 🦁 pic.twitter.com/iYXzcSyskY — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 8, 2022

Ander Herrera was sent off for the away side in added time but they dug in for a point on Sampaoli’s return to Spanish football.

