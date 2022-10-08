Athletic Club Sevilla

Jorge Sampaoli kicks off Sevilla return with Athletic Club draw

New Sevilla head coach Jorge Sampaoli began his second stint in charge at the club with a 1-1 draw at home to Athletic Club.

Sampaoli was instantly reappointed as Sevilla boss in midweek following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui.

The Argentinian still has genuine cult status in Andalucia and his return has been greeted with a wave of fan positivity.

The hosts started strongly at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as Oliver Torres arrived in cue in the box to stab them ahead inside the first five minutes.

Sevilla came close to doubling their advantage before the break as Spanish international Unai Simon made two key stops.

That single goal advantage proved to be the home side’s downfall late on as Mikel Vesga smashed home a superb long range leveller.

Ander Herrera was sent off for the away side in added time but they dug in for a point on Sampaoli’s return to Spanish football.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Ander Herrera Jorge Sampaoli Julen Lopetegui Mikel Vesga Oliver Torres Unai Simon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News