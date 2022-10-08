Barcelona

Inter rotate heavily ahead of second Barcelona clash in victory over Sassuolo

Barcelona and Inter will go to battle again on Wednesday as the pair the fight it out for second spot in their Champions League group.

Inter’s victory over Barcelona sets the occasion up for an intense encounter at Camp Nou. The Blaugrana know they must win the match to give themselves a realistic chance of qualifying for the knockout stages. If they do not manage to do so, Barcelona will fall some €40m short of what the club had budgeted for in television revenue, which would mean making the quarter-finals.

In the lead up to the match, Inter have decided to rotate heavily, changing five players from midweek in order to keep them fresh for Camp Nou. Andre Onana, Matteo Darmian, Federico Dimarco, Stefan de Vrij and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were all on the bench to  begin with as they travelled to Sassuolo. Edin Dezeko also replaced the injured Joaquin Correa.

Simone Inzaghi’s moves paid off though, as Dzeko scored a brace on their way to a 2-1 win. The big question for Inter will be whether Romelu Lukaku is fit to play at Camp Nou. As per Mundo Deportivo, the Belgian striker, who has now missed over a month with a muscle problem, is working hard to make the match. However he will likely only be used off the bench by Inzaghi.

Tags Barcelona Champions League Inter Romelu Lukaku

