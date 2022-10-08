Carlo Ancelotti hails defensive duo Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger after Getafe win

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for his side’s defensive resilience as they sealed a 1-0 derby win at Getafe.

Los Blancos headed across the Spanish capital looking for a return to winning ways after dropping their first points of the campaign in a 1-1 La Liga draw at home to Osasuna last weekend.

Despite not managing to score a clinching second goal, the visitors maintained a solid defensive front at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Ancelotti made change to his back line, following their 2-1 Champions League win over Shahtar Donetsk, with match winner Eder Militao partnered by Antonio Rudiger in central defence.

David Alaba switched to left back to allow German international Rudiger a starting spot on the night and Ancelotti was impressed by their performance in the south of Madrid.

“It’s very important to keep clean sheets”, as per reports from Marca.

“We defended very well. I think Militao and Rüdiger did their job, especially in defending aerial balls.

“On Tuesday the players who are tired won’t play, as happened today with Kroos, Karim and Mendy.”

Real Madrid head off to Poland in midweek, with Shakhtar playing outside of Ukraine this season, before returning to Madrid ahead of their El Clasico showdown with Barcelona next weekend.

Images via Getty Images