Carlo Ancelotti gives opinion on Real Madrid defensive struggles

Real Madrid have started the season in fine form, winning ten of their eleven opening matches this season. The only failure to win was a draw against Osasuna last weekend, which also involved a missed penalty.

It has not gone unnoticed that Los Blancos have been far from perfect defensively though. Out of those eleven matches, they have only managed clean sheets against Celtic, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt. In La Liga, they are yet to keep their opposition out.

This was something that Carlo Ancelotti was asked about in his pre-match press conference. Marca were on hand to report his answer.

“The defensive aspect is very important in this team and it has been the key to success and where we have to be more focused. For that reason, the commitment of everyone will be important. It is true that we haven’t always been compact and we have lost duels. It is not a relaxation, these are things that happen.”

“Sometimes we have to defend better. That is the thinking of the team. What we have to do is to defend better.”

The Italian manager was also asked what kind of Madrid he was going for this season, and whether that involved high pressure.

“A Madrid that does not have a singular identity, that is what we are going to see. There are matches where using a low block can give you more of an advantage. It will be a season with not just one Madrid.”

So far this season, Real Madrid have increased the frequency of their pressing and the height of their line, with one notable exception. Against Atletico Madrid, Los Blancos gave themselves far more space to work with, welcoming their city rivals onto them. It paid dividends as Fede Valverde scored the winner on the counter-attack.