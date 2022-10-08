Barcelona scouting Manchester United defender for summer 2023 move

Barcelona have a problem at right-back and it extends far beyond just this season.

Currently they have Sergi Roberto and Hector Bellerin on the books at the position, but neither are seen as long-term solutions at the position. Save for two seasons under Luis Enrique, Roberto has not entirely convinced in the position and Bellerin, on a one-year deal, is yet to impress. They follow in a long line of full-backs that have failed to replace Dani Alves since he left the first time.

According to Sport, Barcelona are looking into options for next summer already and currently have three options on their shortlist. Torino’s Wilfried Stephane Singo and Monaco’s Vanderson are on it, but at the top is Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot.

The 23-year-old is out of contract next summer, although United do have an option to extend his deal by a year. They go on to report that the asking price would be set at €25m for the Portuguese, who has won a starting place under Erik ten Hag.

Given his age and quality, the Blaugrana consider Dalot one of the better options on a scarce market for right-backs currently. If Barcelona were to meet that asking price, it would be the most money they have spent on a full-back since Nelson Semedo arrived from Benfica.

