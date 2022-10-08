Barcelona name squad for Celta Vigo: Frenkie de Jong returns to action

Barcelona have named their squad to face Celta Vigo with one major addition to the side. Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong is back from injury.

De Jong had picked up a muscle strain on international duty with the Netherlands and had not featured against Real Mallorca last weekend and Inter in midweek. He has been training normally since and is back in the squad for Sunday’s tie.

The other notable inclusion is Chadi Riad. The 19-year-old youngster could make his senior debut for Barcelona against Celta as the Blaugrana try to deal with an injury crisis in defence. Currently only Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia are fit central defenders in the first team, while Sergi Roberto is the only fit right-back.

Riad moved to Barcelona from Sabadell last summer and has impressed for Barcelona Atletic this season, becoming a fixture under Rafa Marquez this season.

