Barcelona interest in Inigo Martinez hinges on one key factor

Barcelona were linked with Athletic Club’s Inigo Martinez during the summer transfer window when it looked as if they might not land Jules Kounde, yet whispers about the Basque’s future continue to resurface.

Despite already having five central defenders on the books, Martinez was recently linked with a move to Barcelona in January. His contract expires next summer and it appears the player himself is interested in a change of scene.

According to Sport, Martinez and Barcelona are not far away from an agreement on personal terms, but no deal will happen in January. Barcelona only intend to bring Martinez in if it is a free transfer and will not spend any money for him during the winter window.

As was the case with Eric Garcia, Barcelona will be able to discuss terms with the 31-year-old openly in January. It is thought that their plans are more focused on next summer though, with a potential exit for Gerard Pique something the Blaugrana look to be keen on.