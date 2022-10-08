Atletico Madrid chasing Borussia Dortmund youngster with Milan and Juventus

Atletico Madrid are one of several top clubs chasing Borussia Dortmund teenager Vasco Walz.

Walz, just 17, has caught the eye of Los Colchoneros. He plays for the under 19 side at Dortmund and has been involved in the Schwarzgelben’s UEFA Youth League campaign. The news was picked up by Sempre Milan, after being reported by Diario AS.

Atleti face competition though. Walz has been compared to Valencia manager Gennaro Gattuso and supposedly Juventus and Milan are also interested in the teenager.

It is worth pointing out that the Walz’s contract expires next summer. This is a factor in that it attracts clubs to a potential bargain but also tempts agents to leak interest, in a bid to raise demand for their client.

If Atletico Madrid do manage get themselves in with a shot of tempting Walz away from Dortmund, they may face a crucial barrier. Manager Diego Simeone does not have a track record of introducing youngsters into the side and bringing them through. The only exception still at the club is Saul Niguez, who broke into the side a decade ago, which will not help them persuade Walz.