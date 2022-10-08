Angel Correa inspires Atletico Madrid to Girona win

Atletico Madrid kept up their positive La Liga form with a 2-1 win over Girona.

Diego Simeone’s side remain inside the Champions League places as they secured an important three points in the Spanish capital.

The hosts were on the front foot from the off as Angel Correa popped up at the back post to steer home Antoine Griezmann’s whipped cross.

And we're off!! 5 minutes in and Atlético de Madrid make it 1-0 through Ángel Correa!! ❤️ Lovely assist from Antoine Griezmann too… 😏 pic.twitter.com/v9dy8bNpaK — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) October 8, 2022

Despite some flickers of life for Girona, a mistake from keeper Juan Carlos gifted Correa a second just after the restart.

Girona did rally in the final stages, as Los Rojiblancos loanee Rodrigo Riqueme fired them back into the contest.

Girona pull one back through Atlético loanee @rororiquelme10! 🤩 Could the comeback be on… 👀#LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/gLzChc2CED — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) October 8, 2022

The hosts were grateful to Jan Oblak in the final minutes, as he made a crucial stop from Aleix Garcia, but the home side were able to dig in for the win.

Wow! Girona are taking the game to Atlético de Madrid now! Check out this strike from Aleix García… can they find the equaliser? 🤩#LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/FR8JR1igTv — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) October 8, 2022

Atletico now face a crunch Champions League tie at home to Club Brugee in midweek with Girona hosting Cadiz next weekend.

