Angel Correa inspires Atletico Madrid to Girona win

Atletico Madrid kept up their positive La Liga form with a 2-1 win over Girona.

Diego Simeone’s side remain inside the Champions League places as they secured an important three points in the Spanish capital.

The hosts were on the front foot from the off as Angel Correa popped up at the back post to steer home Antoine Griezmann’s whipped cross.

Despite some flickers of life for Girona, a mistake from keeper Juan Carlos gifted Correa a second just after the restart.

Girona did rally in the final stages, as Los Rojiblancos loanee Rodrigo Riqueme fired them back into the contest.

The hosts were grateful to Jan Oblak in the final minutes, as he made a crucial stop from Aleix Garcia, but the home side were able to dig in for the win.

Atletico now face a crunch Champions League tie at home to Club Brugee in midweek with Girona hosting Cadiz next weekend.

