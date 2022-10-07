Wolves set to open Julen Lopetegui talks

Premier League side Wolves are ready to make their move for Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui to replace Bruno Lage.

Wolves sacked Lage following their defeat to West Ham last weekend with the Portuguese coach only managing to secure one league win so far in 2022/23.

Lopetegui is now available, following his own exit from Sevilla, after matching Lage’s league return, and failing to win in the Champions League.

Lopetegui’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has a close relationship with Wolves, as a host of their key names represented by the 56-year-old super agent.

According to reports from Sky Sports, Wolves have highlighted Lopetegui as their first choice option to replace Lage, and talks are expected to begin tomorrow.

Sevilla have moved swiftly to fill the void left by Lopetegui, with Jorge Sampaoli returning for a second spell at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, as Steve Davis takes interim charge at Molineux for Wolves upcoming games.