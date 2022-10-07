Osasuna Valencia

Valencia edge out key 2-1 Osasuna win

Valencia were forced to survive a late scare as they battled over the line to a 2-1 Friday night La Liga win at Osasuna.

Los Che picked up just their second win since the start of September as Osasuna slipped to a second defeat in three games.

The visitors carried the majority of the early threat at El Sadar as Edinson Cavani slipped in Justin Kluivert to fire home his first goal in Spanish football.

That lead was extended just before the hour mark as Mouctar Diakhaby pounced on a loose ball inside the box from a corner.

However, despite seemingly set up for a routine final 20 minutes, the contest flipped on its head late on.

Chimy Avila both Cavani both missed penalties, as Unai Garcia and Diakhaby were both dismissed, before Darko Brasanac forced home a consolation for Osasuna.

Ruben Pena then became the third player to be sent off as Valencia’s bad tempered start to the season continued.

Diakhaby’s red card is their fourth sending off since the start of 2022/23 with their last five league games involving eight red cards in total.

