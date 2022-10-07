Spain’s striker options at the 2022 World Cup

Spain are plotting a path to glory at the 2022 World Cup as Luis Enrique looks to bring them back to the top table of international football.

Enrique opted to call up Nico Williams and Borja Iglesias for their debut caps during the international break and the pair will in the running for the flight to Qatar.

Enrique is likely to bring six forwards to the World Cup, and here at Football Espana, we look at the options available to him.

CERTAINTIES

Despite polarising opinion on his big game return, Alvaro Morata is the most experienced option available to Enrique, and the Atletico Madrid forward will go.

Ferran Torres’ lack of game time at Barcelona is unlikely to block his place, alongside one of Enrique’s long standing favourites, Marco Asensio.

MAYBES

Williams’ impressive showing in the September UEFA Nations League games could convince Enrique to draft him in as a late option, but Iglesias looks set to miss out.

Villarreal winger Yeremi Pino also seems to have convinced Enrique to include him as an extra option in a front three, or in midfield, but his Yellow Submarine teammate Gerard Moreno faces a fitness battle.

UNLIKELIES

Raul de Tomas’ bizarre switch from Espanyol to Rayo Vallecano has removed him from La Liga action until January and he will join Leeds United’s Rodrigo in staying at home in November.

That final spot appears to be left open for Ansu Fati with Enrique prepared to give the 19-year-old up until the last minute to prove his fitness.

Enrique sent a clear message of his intentions with Fati, after leaving him out of last month’s squad, by telling an interview with Mundo Deportivo that he needs more game time in Catalonia.

Fati’s potential is yet to be fully realised, as injuries have completely derailed his progress in the last 12 months, and taken him completely out of the fold for club and country.

The gut instinct hints at Fati not being ready in time, and Enrique opting against calling him up, despite his status as the best natural forward Spain have.

He would need at least a month of regular football at Barcelona ahead of the tournament and Xavi is also wary of overloading him on his return to full fitness.