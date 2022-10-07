Real Madrid unchanged for Getafe trip

Real Madrid will take an unchanged squad to neighbours Getafe in La Liga action tomorrow night.

Los Blancos make the short trip across the Spanish capital on the back of a 2-1 Champions League win over Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek.

Back up keeper Andriy Lunin will continue to deputise in goal for the injured Thibaut Courtois as Carlo Ancelotti keeps changes to a minimum at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

No changes in the match day squad from Shakhtar is due to ongoing injuries and Ancelotti’s preference for a set panel of players.

Croatian veteran Luka Modric could return to the starting line up with Ancelotti prepared to start the returning Karim Benzema in attack.

The Frenchman has only returned from a month-long injury lay off and Ancelotti is still easing him back into the demands of a starting role in Madrid, ahead of a busy run of games.