Martin Zubimendi rejects Barcelona interest to sign Real Sociedad extension

Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi will reject a potential move Barcelona to sign a contract extension in San Sebastian.

Zubimendi has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in La Liga, following his rise through the club’s youth ranks, with 106 appearances in all competitions for La Real.

His impressive form has attracted interest from La Blaugrana as Xavi looks to plan for Sergio Busquets’ long term successor at the Camp Nou.

Despite the rumours, Zubimendi has insisted he is not interested in a move away from the Estadio Anoeta, with talks entering into a crucial phase to extend his deal beyond 2025.

Alongside Zubimendi’s commitment to the cause, club president Jokin Aperribay has updated fans on the ongoing negotiations, with new contract including a €60m release clause in the Basque Country.

“I want Martin Zubimendi to develop his entire career at La Real”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“We are very close to having an agreement. We’re ready, it’s a matter of time.”

Despite all parties insisting Zubimendi is solely focused on playing for his hometown club, a relatively low exit clause will maintain the speculation, with Barcelona set to enter the market, if Busquets moves on.