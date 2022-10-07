David Alaba hails former Bayern Munich teammate Robert Lewandowski’s start at Barcelona

Real Madrid star David Alaba has revealed his admiration for Barcelona hotshot Robert Lewandowski.

The pair both opted to leave Bayern Munich, with Alaba making a free transfer to Los Blancos in 2021, and Lewandowski completing a controversial switch to Catalonia this summer.

As teammates in Bavaria, the duo won seven Bundesliga titles, and a 2020 Champions League, but the prospect of a new challenge in Spain swayed them.

Alaba put aside their new El Clasico rivalry in an interview with Real Total, as covered via Marca, to hail the Polish international’s start to life in La Liga.

“I am not surprised with Lewy. I know him very well from my time in Munich”, he said.

“What he’s doing in Spain, I experienced first hand for years in Munich.

“He’s one of the best strikers in the world. He has shown it time and time again and he is showing it this season.”

Despite his positivity over Lewandowski, Alaba stuck to his Real Madrid connections in terms of the 2022 Ballon d’Or race, with the Austrian tipping Karim Benzema to win it.

Alaba and Lewandowski are set for their first meeting in Spanish football next weekend, as Barcelona head to the Spanish capital on October 16.