Carlo Ancelotti offers Karim Benzema update ahead of Getafe test

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is still assessing Karim Benzema ahead of their trip to neighbours Getafe in La Liga action tomorrow night.

Los Blancos make the short trip across the Spanish capital after a a 2-1 Champions League win over Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek.

Despite slipping to a 1-1 draw against Osasuna in domestic action last weekend, Ancelotti’s side are still unbeaten, as part of a strong start to the 2022/23 campaign.

However, the Italian coach is opting for caution over Benzema’s staggered return into the starting XI.

The French international started against Osasuna and Shakhtar, after a month on the sidelines with a thigh problem, and Ancelotti is wary of rushing him back.

Benzema’s inspired performances powered Los Blancos to a league and European double last season but Ancelotti is keeping his options open as he manages his game time before the World Cup.

“He’s played two games in a row after a month and he is a bit overloaded”, as per reports from Marca.

“He’s not ruled out for tomorrow and if he’s OK, he’ll play in the game.

“This injury has stopped him a bit, but I see the usual Karim. We’re not worried about anything. He’s doing and is going to do what he always does, really.”