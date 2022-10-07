Barcelona reach Antoine Griezmann deal with Atletico Madrid

Barcelona have reached a deal to sell Antoine Griezmann back to Atletico Madrid on a permanent transfer.

La Blaugrana have grown frustrated by the ongoing transfer gridlock between the tow side for the French international and they have reduced their previous valuation of the 31-year-old.

Griezmann returned to Madrid at the start of the 2021/22 season as part of a two year loan deal with Los Rojiblancos.

The initial agreement included a high profile purchase clause of €35-40m, which needed to be activated by the end of the season, with the option becoming mandatory, if Griezmann played in more than 50% of games.

That loophole has been ruthlessly exploited by Atletico in the opening months of 2022/23 with Diego Simeone bringing him on as a late substitute, to avoid being classed as an appearance.

According to reports from Marca, Barcelona are now ready to sign off on a €20m deal, plus variables, with Griezmann taking a pay cut to complete the move.