Watch: Guido Rodriguez levels for Real Betis in Rome with long-range strike

Real Betis were not enjoying the best of times at the Stadio Olimpico in the first half against Roma, but towards the end of it they got their rewards.

It was a promising start for the Verdiblancos as they hit the post through Nabil Fekir early on. The Frenchman looked in fine form, but after 20 minutes he went down on the pitch. He limped off for Luiz Henrique in what is hopefully not a recurrence of the muscle problem he suffered early in September.

Things went from bad to worse thereafter. A Roma corner caught Aitor Ruibal on the hand and Paulo Dybala obliged from the penalty spot.

The travelling Betis support had something to cheer about just before half-time though. Luiz Henrique laid the ball inside to Guido Rodriguez and his shot angled into the corner to level the proceedings.

What a way to equalise!! Check this out from Guido Rodríguez… 💚#UEL pic.twitter.com/TdC9kjM2kt — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 6, 2022

GUIDO RODRIGUEZ NEARLY TOOK THE NET OFF THE GOAL. 😱 pic.twitter.com/le8L88NUKA — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 6, 2022

Guido Rodriguez ROCKETS one into the bottom corner 🚀 pic.twitter.com/W65UtNpNyO — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 6, 2022

Roma came back with force just before the break, but a combination of the Betis defence and the crossbar have them level.