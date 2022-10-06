Watch: David Silva stunner helps Real Sociedad retain lead over Manchester United

Real Sociedad maintained their 100% start to the Europa League with a 2-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova on Thursday evening.

They did not have it all their own way against a stout Sheriff side in the first half, limiting their chances. However Imanol Alguacil clearly managed to inspire some tempo into their play in the second half as they took control of the match.

Alguacil was rewarded when Alexander Sorloth got in down the right side and pulled the ball back for David Silva. The former Manchester City midfielder finished emphatically, scoring his first goal in Europe since 2018.

Less than ten minutes later, Moussa Kyambou was sent off for a second yellow after a sliding challenge on youngster Alex Sola, who had got past him on the right. From the resulting free-kick, Aritz Elustondo flicked the ball into the corner.

From that point on, it was a comfortable affair for La Real. It maintains their three point lead over Manchester United, who beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in Cyprus.