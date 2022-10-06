Spain and Portugal confirm joint World Cup 2030 bid with Ukraine

Spain and Portugal have confirmed with the Ukrainian Football Federation that the three countries will bid for the 2030 World Cup together.

The two Iberian neighbours had originally planned to bid together, but offered Ukraine the chance to participate in light of the aggression received from Russia, as they attempt to drive Russian forces out of the country.

The confirmation took place in Nyon, Switzerland, at UEFA’s headquarters. FIFA have also welcomed the addition, which was approved by the heads of state in each country.

Diario AS covered the words of the head of the Ukrainian Football Federation, Andriy Pavelko.

“The invitation of Spain and Portugal comes at a historic moment and from our country we can only express our gratitude, and remember forever, that they offered us a hand in the most difficult moments.”

The plans are that Ukraine will host one of the World Cup groups. Neither Spain or Portugal will have to change any of their hosting plans. There are set to be 15 stadiums across both countries spread across 11 Spanish cities and Lisbon and Porto in Portugal.