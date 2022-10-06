Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola torpedoes Erling Haaland contract clause rumours

Such is the hype around Erling Haaland, justified by performances, beyond perhaps what even his greatest fans could have expected so far, that he will always remain a topic of conversation on the transfer market.

Heavily linked to Real Madrid last winter, recently a story emerged that Haaland had a reduced release clause applicable only to Real Madrid for the summer of 2024. Admittedly these rumours were not helped by Alfie Inge Haaland, Erling’s father, stating in a documentary that his son could play for a few years in all of the major European leagues.

While that may be the case, it will not be facilitated by a release clause for Real Madrid. Following Manchester City’s 5-0 win over Copenhagen in the Champions League, Pep Guardiola confirmed that no such clause exists to Marca.

“It is not true, he does not have a specific release clause for Real Madrid nor any other team. It is not true, what can I say? I have the feeling he is incredibly happy here.”

Real Madrid may well come knocking in 2024 though. Recently it was rumoured that Karim Benzema had agreed a contract extension until 2024, meaning Los Blancos may be looking for a star striker that summer.

 

Tags Erling Haaland Manchester City Pep Guardiola Real Madrid

La Liga - Club News