Martin Zubimendi closes in on Real Sociedad renewal

One of the most exciting talents in La Liga, it does not take a genius scout to spot the ability of Martin Zubimendi.

The young Real Sociedad midfielder continues to grow on the pitch and increasingly looks like one of the best midfielders in Spain. At just 23, Real Sociedad are understandably trying to tie Zubimendi to the club for the coming years.

According to information shared by Bruno Alemany on Que t’hi Jugues, carried by Diario AS, Zubimendi is closing in on that renewal. The Basque lynchpin is only focused on playing for La Real and will commit to them until 2027.

Crucially, his release clause would remain the same at €60m, which increasingly might look like value to potential suitors.

Alemany mentions Barcelona as one of those suitors, explaining that the Blaugrana are constantly after updates on his situation as they search for a replacement for Sergio Busquets. However according to the information, Zubimendi is more interested in moving abroad than switching to Barcelona anyway.