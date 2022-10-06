Lionel Messi confirms Qatar 2022 will be his final World Cup

Many had dubbed this Lionel Messi’s last shot at wining a World Cup and now, the world knows for sure.

Messi, now 35, looks in fine form and able to cut it at the top level with any other attacker in Europe currently. He has been involved in 16 goals in 13 games this season for Paris Saint-Germain, inspiring them to win all but two of their games this season.

For Argentina, he has been in fine form too though. In the recent international break, Messi notched four goals in two friendlies, despite only playing 120 minutes. Admittedly it was against weaker opposition in Jamaica and Honduras.

However speaking in a recent interview, with Sebastian Vignolo, Messi was asked if it was his last World Cup. “Surely, yes,” was his response.

Lionel Messi if it's his last World Cup. Credit to @TheBarcaAddict for the subtitles.pic.twitter.com/I4qxzGQLEE — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) October 6, 2022

Messi will be 39 by the time the next World Cup arrives in the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026. Understandably, he does not expect to be at the peak of his game by then. It certainly builds the narrative for a dramatic last outing.