Joaquin and Jose Mourinho share kind words following Real Betis win

Real Betis went to the Rome and secured their first ever victory at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday night. A 2-1 win over Jose Mourinho’s Roma gave Real Betis control of their Europa League group, but the Portuguese was graceful in defeat.

Speaking after the match, Mourinho had some kind words for Betis captain Joaquin, who started the match. Relevo carried his comments.

“If someone who didn’t know him came along, there’s no way they would think he’s 41 years old. These players who continue, like him or Ibrahimovic, continue for the love of football. It’s not a euro more or less, it’s a love of football. I have a lot respect for him.”

Joaquin also spoke fondly of Mourinho, who tried to sign him many years ago while he was at Chelsea.

“Mourinho congratulated me. He gave me a hug, I felt the love, the admiration we have for each other. We’ve known each other for many years. It’s a personal satisfaction, especially mine”.

The pair have been part of the spotlight since the early 2000s and crossed paths on many occasions.

Some thought that Joaquin might hang up his boots this summer after securing what looked like a glorious farewell, lifting the Copa del Rey. As Real Betis struggled to register their players before the end of the transfer window, Joaquin offered to retire in order to ease the pressure on the club. Nobody knows how long he will continue, this is likely his last season, but every moment of Joaquin left on the pitch should be enjoyed.