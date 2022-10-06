Inside the dressing room: Barcelona players feel turnaround is possible

Barcelona suffered a damaging 1-0 defeat to Inter on Tuesday, leaving them with a tricky path to qualification for the Champions League knockout stages.

Their return leg against Inter next Wednesday has become must-win for the Blaugrana in order to maintain their hopes of making it out of the group. Defeat would all-but mathematically confirm their elimination, while a draw would leave it out of their hands for the remaining two matches.

According to Sport, the dressing room as reacted well to the defeat though. Those within it feel it very much within their power to turn things around. The anonymous quote they used was “it is a screwed up situation, but last year we were more dead. It’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish.”

Last year the Blaugrana were eliminated at the group stage after a 3-0 defeat away to Benfica and a 0-0 draw at Camp Nou with the Portuguese saw Barcelona finish third in their group. The pressure on Xavi Hernandez would grow very quickly if they did go out of the Champions League, in spite of the injuries hampering the his side.