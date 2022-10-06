David Alaba unsurprised by Robert Lewandowski’s La Liga adaptation

While it may be hard, casting back to July, there were those that thought Robert Lewandowski may struggle to translate his goalscoring numbers to Spain.

After seven games in La Liga, Lewandowski leads the Pichichi race with nine goals, while also having laid on two assists for his teammates.

Speaking to Real Total, Real Madrid’s David Alaba explained that he was expecting nothing less from his former teammate.

“I am not surprised with Lewy. I know him very well from my time in Munich. What he is doing in Spain I was able to experience first-hand for years in Munich. He is one of the best forwards in the world and he has demonstrated it time and again over the years, and he is showing that again this year.”

Alaba will likely face Lewandowski in El Clasico in ten days time. Some hope that Real Madrid can shut him down comes from the Champions League, where Lewandowski has so far failed to score in Barcelona’s two biggest games of the season against Inter and Bayern Munich.

Despite how impressed he was with Lewandowski, he is backing teammate Karim Benzema for the Ballon d’Or. Sport carried his comments.

“I don’t even think that it is a question. If you look at last season, what he did is really incredible. I am genuinely grateful to have experienced it and to have been part of it, and to see him work every day.”

He joins a growing list of figures backing Benzema, including Florentino Perez and Sadio Mane.