Barcelona spending 77% of natural income on wages

Barcelona have announced the budget that they intend to present to the members this Sunday, as they look for their approval.

They are able to present record figures to the members. The income put forward by Economic Vice-President Eduard Romeu to Mundo Deportivo sits at a record of €1.255b. This is however artificially inflated somewhat by the sale of assets, without which the figure would be situated at €856m.

Their expenses sit at around €1.065b, leaving the Blaugrana with a forecasted profit of €190m.

El Bagcelona ingresa anualmente 856 M€ sin contar las palancas extra. De eso el 77 % se lo llevan sólo las plantillas profesionales en salarios. La masa salarial es de. 656 M€. Inviable — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) October 6, 2022

Of that €1.065b, €516m of it is down to the first-team squad of the football branch, while in total the professional sports teams account for €656m. As Alfredo Martinez points out, this accounts for 77% of their natural income, a very high figure.

Romeu did show some optimism that the situation would continue improving in the coming seasons, as they look to jettison contracts signed from the old board. While the budgets were never likely to make comfortable reading for Barcelona fans, the central target of the club will be to reduce the wage bill for the sports teams in the next 12 months.