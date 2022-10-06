Barcelona finally receive good news on injury front

Barcelona players have been dropping like flies in recent weeks, with the injury total hitting a remarkable seven first-team players following their defeat to Inter. However Xavi Hernandez finally has someone back off the treatment table with the return of Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutch midfielder has returned to full training as per Mundo Deportivo and is expected to be available for their next match against Celta Vigo at the weekend.

De Jong has picked up a muscle strain on international duty with the Netherlands, missing out on last weekend’s trip to Real Mallorca and that loss in Milan.

Xavi will have some sort of depth back as De Jong competes with Gavi for a place in midfield. It may be that the Barcelona manager even considers using him in defence, given the serious issues there.

Although there are three fit left-backs, only Eric Garcia, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto are available to play in the other three positions. During preseason de Jong was often played as a centre back and it shouldn’t be ruled out that he returns there at some point in the coming weeks.