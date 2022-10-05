Xavi Hernandez worried about Inter defeat as he explains tactical issues

Barcelona slumped to a defeat on Tuesday night against Inter, a result that very much complicates their qualification from the Champions League group.

The return fixture against Inter next Wednesday now becomes must-win for the Blaugrana. A defeat would mathematically rule Barcelona out of progression should Bayern Munich pick up a point in any of their three remaining games.

Speaking to Marca after the match, manager Xavi Hernandez did not try to hide his concern.

“I am worried about the loss. The situation is difficult.”

Trying to explain the game from a strategic point of view, he felt his side too one-paced.

“We got into the game late and we lacked dynamism. We had chances but we did not make them count. We knew about the danger of they can cause with shots outside the box. We have three finals left and we are in an uncomfortable situation. We must compete better.”

Barcelona had 72% of possession at the Giuseppe Meazza and made more crosses in the match than they have ever made previously under Xavi.

“We wanted to attack the spaces. We struggled inside and we tried outside. The circulation of the ball was difficult for us, the rhythm… We have to be self-critical.”

“We tried inside, outside… it was a clear 5-3-2. In the second half we were better. They closed things off well and scored from outside the area. We knew that they would play on the counter-attack but maybe not with such a deep block. They scored from outside the area, it’s a shame. We deserved, at least, a draw.”

Ultimately, Barcelona could not break through the Inter block and for all the quality Xavi has at his disposal, it was not on show. Most worrying of all, Robert Lewandowski was conspicuous by absence.

“We lacked that talent and final pass, taking the right decision… We could have shot more from outside the area. It’s a shame. We tried and it could not be. It’s now two defeats and it carries weight. We have to demand more of ourselves.”