Watch: Real Madrid race into first-half lead via Brazilian duo

Real Madrid raced into the lead against Shakhtar Donetsk, but will have to score again in the second half to make things comfortable.

Los Blancos have more or less peppered the Shakhtar goal during the first half and by the time Rodrygo Goes put them in front, it seemed almost late.

Real Madrid strikes first through Rodrygo 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/zwt1LHnp5X — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 5, 2022

Real Madrid 1×0 Shakthar Donetsk ⚽ RODRYGOpic.twitter.com/xFUZbT2oTq — VAR Tático🪬 (@vartatico) October 5, 2022

It would be his compatriot who doubled the lead before the half hour mark. Real Madrid really began to purr and Karim Benzema, Fede Valverde and Rodrygo were all involved in a lovely move before Vinicius Junior finished it off.

Vini scores and Real Madrid is flying ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/GjCabg7rpP — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 5, 2022

Real Madrid with an absolute BEAUTY of a team goal. 😍 pic.twitter.com/NTvdMXL0xb — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 5, 2022

However Shakhtar got back into it just before half-time in one of their rare forays forward. An attack constructed down the left ended in a cross to the unmarked Oleksandr Zubkov. His scissor kick hit the corner, giving Andriy Lunin no chance, much to the frustration of Carlo Ancelotti.

Ukranian forward Oleksandr Zubkov beats Ukranian GK Andriy Lunin with a WONDERFUL volley. 😮 pic.twitter.com/79C9aI8ShN — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 5, 2022

WHAT A FINISH 🚲🚲🚲 Zubkov connects perfectly with a Mykhaylychenko cross to power past Lunin! Shakhtar BACK in it! (Correct goal this time 😂) pic.twitter.com/Rxa7IoBkaL — Zorya Londonsk (@ZoryaLondonsk) October 5, 2022

Real Madrid managed 18 shots in the first half, but with just four of their own, Shakhtar are still in the game.