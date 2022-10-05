Watch: Borussia Dortmund take lead at Sevilla after Bellingham and Guerreiro magic

Sevilla have started their third Champions League match this seasons in terrible fashion, with their German visitors taking the lead after just seven minutes.

If Sevilla want to maintain any hope of qualifying for the knockout stages, they will likely need to go unbeaten against Borussia Dortmund in their double-header.

Their makeshift defence did not take long to be gotten at. Julen Lopetegui, in what many deem to be his final match for Sevilla, has started Alex Telles and the experienced Jesus Navas on the flanks, but the central defensive pairing of Jose Angel Carmona and Kike Salas is more than inexperienced. It didn’t take long for Jude Bellingham and Raphael Guerreiro to exploit it.

WHAT A STRIKE! 🚀 Raphaël Guerreiro gives Borussia Dortmund the lead over Sevilla with this stunning goal #UCL pic.twitter.com/112cBj7mbT — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 5, 2022

Sevilla will now have to pursue the match, arguably the thing that they are least suited to. However working in their favour is a malleable Borussia Dortmund backline. Youssef En-Nesyri has already gotten in behind at times, but as tends to be his problem, he was unable to finish.