Watch: Borussia Dortmund condemn Sevilla with brilliant moves from teenagers

Sevilla are hoping that they’re at rock bottom currently. They are struggling in La Liga, with just one win and sit one point above the drop zone.

In the Champions League, things are little better. They sit bottom of their group and it looks as if things will not improve as they find themselves 3-0 down at half-time to Borussia Dortmund.

Raphael Guerreiro opened the scoring in the first 7 minutes in excellent fashion, whipping his strike into the top corner. Before half-time, things got worse for them.

Jude Bellingham sliced through the defence and finished well, looking the most accomplished on the pitch.

It was another teenager who produced a moment of brilliance for their third, with Youssoufa Moukoko turning away from the Sevilla defence brilliantly. Karim Adeyemi finished when Yassine Bounou denied Moukoko.

As the teams went off, the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan rang out with cries of ‘Pepe Castro resign’, in a clear message to their President. At least for the neutral, there have been some quality moments on show.

