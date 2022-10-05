The handball law leading to Barcelona’s formal UEFA complaint

Barcelona have slept on their defeat to Inter, but they flames on injustice are still burning brightly within them.
The Blaugrana were furious during and after the match with the application of the handball laws, which ended up taking a goal off them and depriving them of a potential penalty. Speaking after the match, Xavi Hernandez told the press that he was indignant at what he called an injustice.
Sport say that the club are intending on submitting a formal complaint to UEFA about the performance of Slavko Vincic the referee and VAR assistant Pol van Boekel. It has been pointed out by many that van Boekel was also in the VAR room for Barcelona’s last match, when they felt they were denied a clear penalty on Ousmane Dembele against Bayern Munich.
The Catalan daily go on to point out that the application of the law in Pedri’s disallowed goal does seem to give Xavi some rationale behind his rage.
“If the ball, after accidentally touching a player on the hand or arm, is shot by another teammate and scores a goal, this goal will be valid.”
Regardless of the events, Barcelona will have to pick themselves up quickly. Facing Celta Vigo on Sunday, their Champions League return at Camp Nou against Inter next Wednesday has suddenly become a must-win tie.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
The funny thing is that if those decisions went Barcelona’s way, you guys would have written an article with an headline like “scandalous officiating by..”. Secondly it’s the Dumfries handball that infuriated Barcelona the most, how anyone would fail to see that is beyond me. Dumfries reaction after touching the ball by guiltily tucking his arm behind his back was in itself self explanatory.
Can someone please tell xavi to start dembele and ansu fati instead of raphinha,kessie instead of gavi.
I still prefer alba to Alonso
UCL second leg is must win or else
Xavi has the materials but his team selection is becoming a concern. What did Alonso do yesterday that Balde couldn’t have done? He played Gavi instead of De Jong in Munich; plays Gavi again instead of Kessie in Milan. He just wants to make sure Barcelona’s players represent Spain at the World Cup but the Club will pay dearly for such decisions.